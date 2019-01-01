 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CO2 Extraction - Winterized, Distillate and Ultra Refined Distillate Oils

CO2 Extraction - Winterized, Distillate and Ultra Refined Distillate Oils

by BAS Research

About this product

We have invested in technology, research, and product development to ensure that we provide the most reliable CO2 extraction services available in California. Our comprehensive SOP’s ensure that our services are reliable and consistent, and we implement rigorous tracking protocols that go above and beyond state compliance requirements. CO2 extraction leaves no residual solvent and can permit selective extractions making it increasingly popular with essential oils, coffee beans, and other botanicals. When you increase the temperature and pressure, carbon dioxide adapts properties between a gas and a liquid. In this supercritical state, there is no surface tension so the supercritical CO2 can effuse through solids like a gas, and it can dissolve materials like a liquid. Therefore, it can extract the essential cannabinoids (CBD) and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) compounds into an oil. We provide the following variations of extraction: - Winterized/Amber - Distilled/Clear - Ultra Refined Distillate *Client to provide the cannabis materials *Minimum order quantity is 50Lbs For order or inquiries, please get in touch with us via info@basresearch.com or through our website: www.basresearch.com

About this brand

BAS provides a variety of services to clients, including compliance, product development, formulation, extraction, contract manufacturing, and fulfillment. BAS Research is California’s first licensed manufacturing company developing advanced science-driven cannabis oil and extraction services. We are driven by the mission of enhancing society and healing the world by manufacturing cannabis products of the highest quality and integrity. Our dedicated science team strives to provide the safest, most reliable products and apply advanced analytical methods and rigorous laboratory standards to produce highly characterized cannabis extracts of great quality and consistency.