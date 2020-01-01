 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Frosted Cherry Badder 1g

by Bee Hive Extracts

Frosted Cherry Badder 1g

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Frosted Cherry Cookies

Exactly what you would expect from a cross of Cherry Cookies and The White, Frosted Cherry Cookies is a trichome-rich take on the popular Cherry Cookies. Bred by Liberty Reach, this strain is tasty like the classic GSC with a sweet profile that’s also crisp and fresh. The smooth taste makes for an enjoyable smoke, as you float into a mellow headspace. Frosted Cherry Cookies is a great daytime strain for experienced users, but also pleasant for anyone smoking at the end of the night. 

WE USE CUSTOM SOLVENT FORMULAS THAT ARE SPECIFIC TO EACH CLIENTS NEEDS IN A TOP OF THE LINE CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS POSSIBLE