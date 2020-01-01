 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Hazmat OG Badder 1g

Hazmat OG Badder 1g

by Bee Hive Extracts

Write a review
Bee Hive Extracts Concentrates Solvent Hazmat OG Badder 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Hazmat OG

Hazmat OG

Archive Seed Bank’s Hazmat OG is a cross between the original Chemdog 91 and Face Off OG Bx1. The result is a well-balanced, energizing hybrid that’s great for people looking for less of a cerebral high. Flavors including diesel with lime OG notes.

About this brand

Bee Hive Extracts Logo
WE USE CUSTOM SOLVENT FORMULAS THAT ARE SPECIFIC TO EACH CLIENTS NEEDS IN A TOP OF THE LINE CLOSED LOOP SYSTEM TO ACHIEVE THE BEST RESULTS POSSIBLE