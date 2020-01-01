 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Full Spectrum CBD Softgels 900mg – Grandma’s Hemp

by Bell Family Dispensary CBD Oil

About this product

If you are looking for convenience and consistency in your daily dose of full-spectrum hemp CBD Oil, then look no further. Grandma’s Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Softgels offers the purest and most concentrated CBD oil pills on the market today. These capsules have absolutely no taste and dissolve in your intestinal tract, not your stomach, for optimal absorption. Each bottle contains 900 mg of pure CBD (30mg per serving). Product Info: * 30 Count CBD Softgels * 30mg CBD per Softgel * Non-GMO Hemp CBD Oil * Grandmas’ Hemp Full Spectrum CBD Oil comes from hemp grown in Colorado. We source material from local farms that exclusively use organic farming practices. * Our natural Full Spectrum CBD Oil for our Softgels comes from medicinal cannabis strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Processed using state-of-the-art extraction. Ensuring the highest quality extracted oil available. Laboratory tested, and custom formulated to ensure you know exactly what you are getting.

About this brand

Our Grandma’s Hemp™ Full Spectrum CBD Oil house brand comes from medicinal hemp strains. These strains are considered medicinal strains due to their high CBD level. Our producer is a seed to product farm, and is involved in all aspects of how our CBD oil is made and closely monitors every step of the production and farming process. They use organic farming practices, therefore there is no need for toxic fertilizers or pesticides. They were also one of the first 13 hemp producers to be certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority™. The U.S. Hemp Authority™ Certification Program is our industry’s initiative to provide high standards, best practices and self-regulation, giving confidence to consumers and law enforcement that hemp products are safe, and legal. We provide the most potent, most pure, and most effective Hemp products on the market. Backed by 3rd party independent Lab test on every Batch. For your first CBD order, use coupon code FIRSTORDER for 15% off!