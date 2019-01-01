 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Purple Widow Pre-Roll

Purple Widow Pre-Roll

by BG Family Farms

Write a review
BG Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Widow Pre-Roll
BG Family Farms Cannabis Pre-rolls Purple Widow Pre-Roll

About this product

Purple Widow Pre-Roll by BG Family Farms

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Purple Widow

Purple Widow

Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.

About this brand

BG Family Farms Logo
Welcome to BG Family Farms site. After generations, our family remains true to tradition of crafting quality cannabis for the locals. Our farm is located 30 minutes north of Grants Pass hidden in a beautiful valley rich in soil and culture. Our farm strives to be sustainable and organic, producing clean craft cannabis. We love to try and give back through donation to community events and fundraisers. The strains we grow have been consistent over the years in potency, terpens,and quality. Currently offering a wide rage of cannabis flower, pre-rolls and blunts. We are family owned and operated. Please enjoy our cannabis as much as we do. Cheers BG Fam