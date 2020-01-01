 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Growing
  4. Grow media
  5. BIOBLOOM

BIOBLOOM

by bio365

Write a review
bio365 Growing Grow Media BIOBLOOM

Similar items

Show all

About this product

BIOBLOOM™ is a biologically active, biochar-based nutrient dense soil, optimized for the plant’s flowering stage. Plants are transplanted to BIOBLOOM™ for the flowering phase. This is for the farmer who wishes to minimize inputs, and depend on the soil to deliver most of the nutrients the plant requires in the flowering stage. BIOBLOOM™ contains BioCore™ biochar and BioCharge™ living microorganisms, making it an organic, biologically active and our most nutrient dense soil designed to meet the needs of a flowering plant. All bio365 soils reduce total grower costs, increase plant quality, are more tolerant and easier to use growing media, and reduce global warming by capturing carbon dioxide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

bio365 Logo
bio365 produces biologically activated and nutrient dense biochar soils for professional cannabis cultivation. Developed by a team of leading soil scientists, biochar experts, and cultivators, our mixes provide optimal characteristics for cannabis plants to thrive. Our organic soils lower your total cost of cultivation, improve product quality, and are beneficial for the environment. Our lineup is designed for all types of cultivation including indoor, greenhouse, and outdoor growing practices.