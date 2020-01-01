 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Blue Magoo Pre-Roll 1g

Blue Magoo Pre-Roll 1g

by Black Dog Acres

Black Dog Acres Cannabis Pre-rolls Blue Magoo Pre-Roll 1g

About this strain

Blue Magoo

Blue Magoo
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Blue Magoo, not to be confused with its look-alike Blue Goo, is a clone-only cross of DJ Short Blueberry and Major League Bud (also known as William’s Wonder F2). A fusion of berry, fruit, and other floral notes makes up the aroma and taste of Blue Magoo, resulting in a palate as colorful as its pastel purple and green buds. Blue Magoo is a favorite among patients as it combats a variety of symptoms including pain, nausea, insomnia, anxiety, and appetite loss. 

