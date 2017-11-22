ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blue Goo
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Blue Goo

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

3.9 114 reviews

Blue Goo

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 114 reviews

Blue Goo

Blue Goo is a sativa-dominant hybrid that's a cross between the famous hybrid Blue Dream and indica Afgoo. A moderate to high potency yields uplifting effects that are standard for sativas, but not excessively energetic thanks to Afgoo’s contribution as well as the mellow nature of Blue Dream. This strain is appropriate for day or nighttime consumption and is good for treating depression and nausea. Smooth smoke and berry taste.

Effects

Show all

86 people reported 722 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 59%
Uplifted 52%
Relaxed 46%
Creative 39%
Stress 52%
Anxiety 40%
Depression 31%
Pain 31%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 25%
Headache 10%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

114

write a review

Find Blue Goo nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blue Goo nearby.

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afgoo
parent
Second strain parent
Blue Dream
parent
Strain
Blue Goo

Products with Blue Goo

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blue Goo nearby.

Good reads

Show all

The 13 best cannabis strains for parties
The 13 best cannabis strains for parties

Most popular in