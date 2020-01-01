About this product

Multi Pack #2 | 5 pack | up to 50mg THC | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies Tropical Fusion is a tropical fruit blend will have you feeling like you’re under the sun! Stay Trippy and enjoy this fusion of tasty tropical fruits. Summer Peach is a sweet and juicy punch of peach to keep you thinking of summer all year long. Juicy and delicious! Mango Guava is our wonderful, juicy blend of ripe mangoes and guava fruits without all the sugar. The best of both worlds - sweet and innocent.