Mellow Vibes Potcorn | Jalapeño White Cheddar Popcorn

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Gourmet Cannabis-Infused Popcorn by Mellow Vibes is the ultimate way to elevate any movie night. This one of a kind savory gluten-free edible is free from any artificial colors, flavors, preservatives and high-fructose corn syrup. We’ve elevated this all-American snack by infusing it with full spectrum distillate — We Be Poppin’! Activation: 30-45 mins Total per package: 50mg THC Mellow Vibes White Cheddar Jalapeno Popcorn has the fiery flavor of jalapeno peppers combined with the smooth and creamy taste of white cheddar cheese. This gluten-free edible is ideal for those that crave a little heat, this scrumptious creation is spicy, cheesy deliciousness!

Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios. Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you. Feel the VIBE!

