  Green Love Potion Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

Green Love Potion Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

by Boggy Boon

Green Love Potion Hash Infused Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

A strain-specific infused pre roll by Boggy Boon. Green Love Potion, developed in Spain, is a deceptively potent (THC levels reported as high as 12%), initially mood-enhancing, positive, body-soothing and sexually arousing, 80/20, Indica-Dominant, afternoon/evening hybrid pairing of Black Domina and Lavender. Productive and focused, this mint and lavender strain often (eventually) induces, hunger, couch-lock and sleep

About this strain

Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain. 

About this brand

Boggy Boon