  5. Black Cherry Soda
Hybrid

Black Cherry Soda

by Bonafide Cannabis

Bonafide Cannabis Cannabis Flower Black Cherry Soda

About this product

About this strain

Black Cherry Soda

Black Cherry Soda
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Black Cherry Soda is named after its fruity, soda-like taste and unusually dark purple color. This strain has spawned other favorites like Black Dahlia and Ace of Spades. It has balanced mind and body effects and it's a potent medicine that hits without heavy sedation, making it popular among patients treating severe symptoms throughout the day.

