Hybrid

Rainbow Chip

by Bountiful Farms

Bountiful Farms Cannabis Flower Rainbow Chip

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Taste all the flavors of this sweet-sour savory complex strain. It's worth coming out for!

About this brand

About this strain

Rainbow Chip

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.

 

