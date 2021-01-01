Rainbow Chip
About this product
Taste all the flavors of this sweet-sour savory complex strain. It's worth coming out for!
About this brand
Bountiful Farms
About this strain
Rainbow Chip
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Sunset Sherbert and Mint Chocolate Chip were crossed to create Rainbow Chip. Part of their 2018 Mint Chocolate Chip lineup, this strain uses the terpene influences and vigorous growth of Mint Chocolate Chip as their male; once combined with the sweeter influence of the female Sunset Sherbert, the flavor is indescribably tasty.
