Bountiful Farms

Rainbow Chip

HybridTHC 26%CBD

Taste all the flavors of this sweet-sour savory complex strain. It's worth coming out for!

21 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
33% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
9% of people say it helps with anxiety
Nausea
4% of people say it helps with nausea
