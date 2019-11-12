Angimartin
on November 12th, 2019
This looks like it would be a fun game to play during "T & R Time!" Review my book: CANNABIS CATECHISM here on Leafly.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Buy your copy of the game at www.BrotatoGames.com Stuffed to the brim with inappropriate humour, weed references and hilarious moments, 420 - The Card Game is made for playing with your friends and designed with partaking of the herb in mind. This is THE game to play while you're baked AF. The game is simple. Play an action or a question on someone and they must perform or refuse it with the knowledge that there are points at stake. For every point gained or lost, a hit is taken. The actions are borderline objectionable and the questions are stoner-deep. Either way, everybody gets high and has a great time. Which is exactly the point, right? Game Includes: Kickass Box with Custom Art 420 Cards Instruction Booklet Two Box Inserts (To separate the decks) Hours of fun Please send all questions, compliments and love notes to Brotato Games LLC @ 420@Brotatogames.com Buy your copy of the game at www.BrotatoGames.com
on November 12th, 2019
This looks like it would be a fun game to play during "T & R Time!" Review my book: CANNABIS CATECHISM here on Leafly.
XXX 420 from Ontario, Canada is an indica cross between Sweet Tooth #3 and Chemo. One of the frontrunners of the 2004 Cannabis Cup, XXX 420 is a reputable and hard-hitting indica with relaxing and euphoric effects. This strain is popular among growers who wait 45 to 50 days for XXX 420 to flower before harvesting.