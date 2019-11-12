Brotato Games was begun as a joint project between two friends who wanted to prove that being high and successful weren’t mutually exclusive. We had a lot of time and weed on our hands and decided to use it to make something that could be enjoyed by stoners around the world. This is the result. We are two dudes who just want to make the world a more chill place to live. One of the ways we do that is by making badass games for you and your friends to play. If you like our style and want to throw a message at us we have email, facebook and twitter (though who really uses twitter these days?).