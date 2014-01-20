About this product

Buy your copy of the game at www.BrotatoGames.com



Stuffed to the brim with inappropriate humour, weed references and hilarious moments, 420 - The Card Game is made for playing with your friends and designed with partaking of the herb in mind. This is THE game to play while you're baked AF.



The game is simple. Play an action or a question on someone and they must perform or refuse it with the knowledge that there are points at stake. For every point gained or lost, a hit is taken. The actions are borderline objectionable and the questions are stoner-deep. Either way, everybody gets high and has a great time. Which is exactly the point, right?



Game Includes:



Kickass Box with Custom Art

420 Cards

Instruction Booklet

Two Box Inserts (To separate the decks)

Hours of fun



Please send all questions, compliments and love notes to Brotato Games LLC @ 420@Brotatogames.com

