Dancehall Distillate Cartridge 1g

by Buddies Brand

HYBRID | TC 95+

Dancehall

Dancehall, a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, was bred by Reggae Seeds by combining Juanita La Lagrimosa (a Mexican-Afghani-Spanish hybrid) with Kalijah (Blue Heaven crossed with a Mexican-Afghani hybrid). Named after a style of Reggae played in times of celebration, Dancehall will lift your spirits to a happier place where creativity and social bonding thrive. As its flowers mature, vibrant shades of green, blue, purple, and red twist underneath its crystal trichomes while aromas both sweet and spicy dance from cracked buds. 

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!