About this product
HYBRID | TC 95+
About this strain
Dancehall, a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid, was bred by Reggae Seeds by combining Juanita La Lagrimosa (a Mexican-Afghani-Spanish hybrid) with Kalijah (Blue Heaven crossed with a Mexican-Afghani hybrid). Named after a style of Reggae played in times of celebration, Dancehall will lift your spirits to a happier place where creativity and social bonding thrive. As its flowers mature, vibrant shades of green, blue, purple, and red twist underneath its crystal trichomes while aromas both sweet and spicy dance from cracked buds.
Dancehall effects
Reported by real people like you
54 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
38% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
11% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
13% | medium
About this brand
Buddies Brand
All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!