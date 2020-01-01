 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Hades OG Liquid Diamonds PAX Pod 0.5g

Hades OG Liquid Diamonds PAX Pod 0.5g

by Buddies Brand

Buddies Brand Concentrates Cartridges Hades OG Liquid Diamonds PAX Pod 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Hades OG

Hades OG

Hades OG is an indica-dominant collaboration between Dark Heart Nursery’s Fire OG and Humboldt Seed Company’s Humboldt OG. This unique strain was plucked by Dark Heart Nursery during a 2017 phenotype hunt. Hades OG was picked for its “mean” look, expressing serrated fan leaves and dark coloration. It also exhibits a delightful Kush aroma with subtle notes of gas on the finish. Known to offer pain relief, mood elevation, and physical sedation that gets progressively heavier with continued consumption, enjoy Hades OG near the end of the day to maximize its relaxing effects.  

About this brand

All things Cannabis. Extracts, Vape Carts, Flower and more!