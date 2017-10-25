Buddies Brand
Hades OG Liquid Diamonds Pax Pod 0.5g
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Hades OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
