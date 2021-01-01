 Loading…

Peaches & Cream 14g Bag

by Burnwell

Burnwell Cannabis Flower Peaches & Cream 14g Bag

About this product

Peaches & Cream 14g Bag by Burnwell

About this brand

Burnwell Logo
Burnwell is small batch cannabis grown under a proprietary indoor method enhanced by natural sunlight. The result is higher quality flower with less environmental impact. We are proud to be a leader in shifting the cannabis industry toward greener business practices.

About this strain

Peaches and Cream

Peaches and Cream

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

