 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Pets
  4. Pet tinctures
  5. CANVIVA - PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

CANVIVA - PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

by CANVIVA™

Write a review
CANVIVA™ Pets Pet Tinctures CANVIVA - PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture 500mg
CANVIVA™ Pets Pet Tinctures CANVIVA - PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture 500mg

$65.00MSRP

About this product

CANVIVA 500mg PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture with Salmon Oil is made specially for dogs and cats. It contains whole-plant, food-grade ethanol extracted CBD, which features the full spectrum of beneficial and naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes found in hemp. Our organic PURE CERTIFIED CBD Oil is then blended with MCT oil which is easily metabolized. We have further enhanced our PURE PET CBD Oil Tincture with Salmon Oil to help support your pet’s overall health and well-being.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

CANVIVA™ Logo
Trust us, there is a difference. From soil to certification, you can trust our products are safe, natural, pure, and effective. CANVIVA™ is your go-to brand for information, inspiration, and superior quality CBD oil products. Our hemp-derived cannabinoid oil is phytocannabinoid-rich, full spectrum, and organically grown in the U.S. CANVIVA is the only brand to offer products made with PURE CERTIFIED CBD™ Oil. Our full spectrum CBD products include functional tinctures, topicals for spot relief, and a pet tincture for your furry family members. CANVIVA CBD oil tinctures, many containing essential oils, are specially formulated to help you be your best you. We don’t add artificial anything–color, sweeteners, or flavorings. From information to inspiration to superior full spectrum CBD products, CANVIVA is here to help you maximize your health and well-being.