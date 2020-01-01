Don’t be quick to underestimate Woody Kush. While everything may seem mild and pleasant at first, after a few minutes the true sedative effects of this strain kick in. Woody Kush is extremely potent and offers great relief from insomnia and muscle pain. A strictly nighttime indica, patients will find themselves fast asleep before they realize it. Woody Kush’s heritage comes through in its aroma. Taking after its Master Kush, OG Kush, and Hindu Kush parentage, this strain features a distinct skunk-like scent and a piney flavor.