Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.
on October 24th, 2018
I bought a pre-roll of this from a local dispensary. It was advertised as a sativa, I understand all strains are pretty much hybrid so saying it is a sativa-dominant will do. When I first hit it I coughed. I am not much of a cougher, but when I took my first puff it hit me hard. This is not much of a smooth smoke although I did taste the berries. My high felt good I was focused at first, but I didn't get to do what I wanted because I needed to eat, munchies hit right away. Also, I was sleepy I had a good night sleep though, I woke up feeling refreshed. The high was cool, but it didn't seem to last too long. I would smoke it again but in a different setting.
