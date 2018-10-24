prettyhippie92 on October 24th, 2018

I bought a pre-roll of this from a local dispensary. It was advertised as a sativa, I understand all strains are pretty much hybrid so saying it is a sativa-dominant will do. When I first hit it I coughed. I am not much of a cougher, but when I took my first puff it hit me hard. This is not much of a smooth smoke although I did taste the berries. My high felt good I was focused at first, but I didn't get to do what I wanted because I needed to eat, munchies hit right away. Also, I was sleepy I had a good night sleep though, I woke up feeling refreshed. The high was cool, but it didn't seem to last too long. I would smoke it again but in a different setting.