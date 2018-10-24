 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
GOJI OG

by Campos De Kush

4.01
$30.00MSRP

About this product

Goji OG is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Bodhi Seeds crossed between Nepali OG and Snow Lotus. The flavor is as unique as the berry it's named after, offering a dynamic aroma including red berry, black cherry, strawberry, hawaiian punch, and licorice. Indoor or outdoor grows offer high yields with a flowering time of around 9 weeks.

1 customer review

prettyhippie92

I bought a pre-roll of this from a local dispensary. It was advertised as a sativa, I understand all strains are pretty much hybrid so saying it is a sativa-dominant will do. When I first hit it I coughed. I am not much of a cougher, but when I took my first puff it hit me hard. This is not much of a smooth smoke although I did taste the berries. My high felt good I was focused at first, but I didn't get to do what I wanted because I needed to eat, munchies hit right away. Also, I was sleepy I had a good night sleep though, I woke up feeling refreshed. The high was cool, but it didn't seem to last too long. I would smoke it again but in a different setting.

About this strain

Goji OG

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

About this brand

Campos de Kush ("CdK") grows, rolls, and packages cannabis sativa and cannabis indica flowers into king-size pre-rolled joints. Our product is grown organically in California using natural methods, and each joint is filled and prepared by hand. We pay close attention to detail and quality, delivering you California's Finest Pre-Rolled Joints. Campos is Spanish for fields and the surname of our founder. Kush is a colloquial term for marijuana and the surname of the inspiration for the brand: Lady Kushniruk. Sure to be the gold standard for generations to come, CdK represents months of work for your enjoyment.