  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Lotions
  5. CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber

CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber

by Canna Hemp

Feel relaxed and at ease when you use Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber. This lotion contains 124.5 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), and helps with relaxing any aches with the refreshing scent of cucumber, mint, melon, and jasmine. This lotion is great for after bathing to help soothe the senses. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens

hlmc73

This is the most amazing lotion I've ever used and will drive all the way to Venice Beach to get more!!!

Combining the power of CBD hemp oil infused with real cannabis terpenes to bring you the best in natural wellness. Canna Hemp’s superior cbd hemp oil-based products are carefully and thoughtfully crafted to ensure each product has the perfect blend of high quality organic botanical ingredients. Canna Hemp features organically derived hemp seed oil legally cultivated in the United States. Canna Hemp with CBD features high quality CBD oil. These CBD-infused hemp-based products include Body Lotion available in five fragrances, Lip Balm available in five flavors, Pain Relief Cream, Dabs. Our Vape Pens and Elixirs are infused with our exclusive TerpFx, a proprietary blend of terpenes developed to mimic profiles of cannabis strains specifically used to enhance sleep, focus, euphoria, calming, and pain relief.