hlmc73
on September 15th, 2018
This is the most amazing lotion I've ever used and will drive all the way to Venice Beach to get more!!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Feel relaxed and at ease when you use Canna Hemp’s CBD Body Lotion Kind Cucumber. This lotion contains 124.5 mg CBD and real cannabis terpenes (THC-free), and helps with relaxing any aches with the refreshing scent of cucumber, mint, melon, and jasmine. This lotion is great for after bathing to help soothe the senses. • Lab tested for quality assurance • Vegan, Gluten-Free, Non-GMO • Free of Petroleum, Phthalate, Formaldehyde and Parabens
on September 15th, 2018
This is the most amazing lotion I've ever used and will drive all the way to Venice Beach to get more!!!