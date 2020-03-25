Topical Serum - Terpene Rich Sample Size - 150mg (5ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Product Features: -275 MG of CBD per 1 oz (30mL) -Provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness -Natural organic ingredients -Extremely light, yet, revitalizing hint of lemongrass CBD Deep Soothe & Relieving Balm provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness due to the deep penetrating natural ingredients + a powerful 275 mg of hemp extracted CBD! Kindly read more below for more amazing facts, ingredients, and suggested use so that you can fully understand the experience and the relief that so many of our customers have already. Our CBD soothing balm is not only considered as a deep moisturizing balm, it also calls upon your bodies natural endocannabinoid system to not simply mask soreness and pain, but to promote healing from within. Apply directly to affected areas and relax as the balm begins to work. THE AMAZING INGREDIENTS WITHIN: organic MCT Oil organic calendula organic st.john wort organic comfrey root peppermint arnica organic beeswax organic cocoa butter organic shea butter camphor essential oil organic lemongrass essential oil organic eucalyptus essential oil organic lavender essential oil wintergreen essential oil clove essential oil full-spectrum hemp extract (including 275 mg CBD) SUGGESTED USE: Using the top part of your fingernail, scoop the amount needed (start with small amounts) until the affected area is covered and absorbed completely. This product is for external use only! Please don’t eat it!
on March 25th, 2020
Obsessed with this product and the smell
on August 21st, 2019
Great for joint pain.
on August 15th, 2019
This product, along with the oils, help calm my restless legs at night. I am no longer pacing the house in pain, or spending hundreds on “remedies” that do not work.
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.