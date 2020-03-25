 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Soothe Balm

by Cannabidiol Life

5.056
Cannabidiol Life Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Soothe Balm
Cannabidiol Life Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Soothe Balm

$45.00MSRP

About this product

Product Features: -275 MG of CBD per 1 oz (30mL) -Provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness -Natural organic ingredients -Extremely light, yet, revitalizing hint of lemongrass CBD Deep Soothe & Relieving Balm provides exceptional relief from aches, pains, and soreness due to the deep penetrating natural ingredients + a powerful 275 mg of hemp extracted CBD! Kindly read more below for more amazing facts, ingredients, and suggested use so that you can fully understand the experience and the relief that so many of our customers have already. Our CBD soothing balm is not only considered as a deep moisturizing balm, it also calls upon your bodies natural endocannabinoid system to not simply mask soreness and pain, but to promote healing from within. Apply directly to affected areas and relax as the balm begins to work. THE AMAZING INGREDIENTS WITHIN: organic MCT Oil organic calendula organic st.john wort organic comfrey root peppermint arnica organic beeswax organic cocoa butter organic shea butter camphor essential oil organic lemongrass essential oil organic eucalyptus essential oil organic lavender essential oil wintergreen essential oil clove essential oil full-spectrum hemp extract (including 275 mg CBD) SUGGESTED USE: Using the top part of your fingernail, scoop the amount needed (start with small amounts) until the affected area is covered and absorbed completely. This product is for external use only! Please don’t eat it!

56 customer reviews

5.056

dedicateddani

Obsessed with this product and the smell

Megs1123

This product, along with the oils, help calm my restless legs at night. I am no longer pacing the house in pain, or spending hundreds on “remedies” that do not work.

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

OUR MISSION IS SIMPLE: "People. Planet. Profit." Take care of people first, always. Protect our planet, it is our only home. After we provide for these two, only then can we truly profit. OUR SLOGAN IS DEEPER THAN IT APPEARS: "Experience The Difference." This is a subtle invitation to learn more and EXPERIENCE THE unique way we extract CBD (U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology) as well as our VERY special manufacturing processes. You will then be able to notice the DIFFERENCE in quality yielding confidence in both your health but also that you've finally found a company that puts the needs of people first, not profit. ACCOMPLISHMENTS ACHIEVED SINCE JANUARY 2017: -We created the first "one-stop-learn-and-shop" CBD website offering condition specific guidance, CBD product guides, and quality CBD products -We secured an exclusive partnership to obtain access to a U.S. Patented Hemp Extraction Technology -Awarded "Best CBD Capsules" - CBD Expo -Medical Professional and MMJ Dr. Joseph Rosado on Executive Board -Hemp is grown on certified organic farmland. This led to achieving a... -Pending USDA Organic Certification -"Hempful Tincture Collection" = We created the first ailment specific CBD collection with 30+ unique formulations using only all-natural/organic herb extracts known to specifically target the symptoms. Healthy Regards, Cannabidiol Life.