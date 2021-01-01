GRAPE APE – 3 PACK
$110.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Grape Ape, is a mostly indica strain that crosses Mendocino Purps, Skunk, and Afghani. … Its dense, compact buds are wreathed in deep purple leaves which darken as this indica reaches full maturation following its 7 to 8 week flowering time. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/grape-ape-3-pack/
About this strain
Deep Purple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
Deep Purple from Subcool's The Dank was bred to include the best traits from Purple Urkle and Querkle and to bring out more of that incredible grape taste. With a strong high, Deep Purple is calming and relaxing.
