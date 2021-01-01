GREEN CRACK – 100 Pack
About this product
https://cannabis-seed.us/product/green-crack-100-pack/
About this brand
Cannabis Seeds USA
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.
