Sativa

GREEN CRACK – 100 Pack

by Cannabis Seeds USA

$99.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain. Originally called “Cush”, this strain was re-dubbed “Green Crack” by none other than cannabis connoisseur Snoop Dogg after he sampled it. Although some still prefer the name Cush to sidestep any unwanted cannabis stigma, the love for this fruity and earthy strain is unanimous. Green Crack has branched into two genetic lineages, the most common of which is its sativa line descended from Skunk #1. https://cannabis-seed.us/product/green-crack-100-pack/

About this brand

Cannabis seeds USA is a "cannabis seed bank" located directly in USA. We sell cannabis seeds online. Find all kinds of seeds for your most famous strains.

About this strain

Green Crack

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

