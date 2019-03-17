Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Cotton Candy traces its lineage to Lavender crossed with Power Plant. The Indica/Sativa cross delivers a taste true to its name, with a sweet, candy taste. The Sativa Power Plant genetics are a good balance to the Lavender Indica, making Cotton Candy a great anytime-of-day strain, with a flavor pleasant to the most discerning palettes. Cotton Candy is truly reminiscent of the classic carnival snack loved by many. Terpine Profile : Pine, Earth, Floral, Pungent, Citrus
on March 17th, 2019
In my many years of enjoyment I have never had something that I wished to pass on-until I tried Cotton Candy. Oh, it does hit you-like a sledgehammer. After a few hits I was couched-locked for hours. Even after coming down there was still something there-even the next morning. I am saving it for when I want to do nothing for the next few days
on August 3rd, 2016
Got this at a dispensary in Quebec. The bud looked average of good quality, plain and green. Smells pretty good. Smoking a joint, my initial reaction was an unpleasant taste, reminding me of a public restroom. My buddies agreed on that taste. I'm sure a different phenotype could be tastier. The high was very enjoyable, energetic but not anxious or distracting. Great for daytime activity.
on June 28th, 2016
This is my new wake and bake. I have mood, fatigue, focus and motivation issues as a result of 2 rounds of chemo. Tried this for first time today. This stuff hits all points and I had my most productive day in months. My mood was up, stayed mostly on task, dealt with problems and generally had a good day. I've built up a tolerance so I don't get high and can take just about any strain without couch lock at work. I've been using Cinex, Chernobyl and Green Crack which don't do quite enough for me. Cotton Candy made me feel COMPLETELY NORMAL for the first time in almost a year.