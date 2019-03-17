KingstonRabbit on June 28th, 2016

This is my new wake and bake. I have mood, fatigue, focus and motivation issues as a result of 2 rounds of chemo. Tried this for first time today. This stuff hits all points and I had my most productive day in months. My mood was up, stayed mostly on task, dealt with problems and generally had a good day. I've built up a tolerance so I don't get high and can take just about any strain without couch lock at work. I've been using Cinex, Chernobyl and Green Crack which don't do quite enough for me. Cotton Candy made me feel COMPLETELY NORMAL for the first time in almost a year.