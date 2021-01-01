Indica
Silverback Gorilla
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Silverback Gorilla, also known as "Silver Gorilla," is an indica marijuana strain made from a cross between Grape Ape and Super Silver Haze. For the first time, Dian Fossey isn’t the only person able to enjoy life with the gorillas. For those struggling with insomnia and stress, Silverback Gorilla is a must-try strain. While typically gentle and relaxed, this indica can pack a punch. Fast-acting and hard-hitting, the potency of Silverback Gorilla may come as a surprise. Silverback Gorilla is strictly for nighttime consumption. This strain features a musky, piney aroma similar to a morning walk in the forest, this strain provides a truly relaxing experience. While this Silverback isn’t endangered, it is slightly uncommon, making it potentially difficult to find but well worth the trek.
