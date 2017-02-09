Caregiver Brand
Silverback Gorilla
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
Silverback Gorilla effects
Reported by real people like you
117 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
74% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
55% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
49% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
41% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
39% of people say it helps with pain
