Berry White - 1200mg Indica - Cartel Oil Co
About this product
Cartel Oil Co. 1200mg premium cannabis cartridge. Comes in over 200+ rotating strains in indica, sativa, and hybrids utilizing premium 90%+ THC distillate.
About this brand
Cartel Oil Co
About this strain
Berry White
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Berry White, also known as "Barry White," is a hybrid marijuana strain that is the offspring of parents of near-celebrity status in the cannabis world: Blueberry and White Widow. Berry White is famous in its own right for its even, balanced effects that offer relaxation from stress and anxiety along with a sense of euphoria. Berry White is perfect for inspiring an upbeat mood and may lead to conversation and creative pursuits. This plant’s flowers have a light sour berry and pine smell and a fresh taste similar to their scent. They generally have a strong blue coloring contrasted by orange hairs.
