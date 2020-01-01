 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Blueberry Haze

by Cascade High

Cascade High Cannabis Flower Blueberry Haze

About this product

CascadeHigh's Blueberry Haze offers a floral arrangement of terpenes while delivering soothing and relaxing effects. Crossing Blueberry and Haze, this strain's killer genetics give Blueberry Haze a dreamy floral smell and blueberry flavors. On the first hit, relaxation flows through the body and all bad moods effortlessly melt away.

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

About this brand

Our mission is to consciously and responsibly cultivate quality cannabis for a consistently enjoyable user experience.