Sandra1990
on June 9th, 2019
Out of the multiple cbd products I’ve tried from other brands this is by far my favorite. Great overall mood when I’m taking this!
Our CBD Tinctures are the all-rounder when it comes to CBD and are an awesome choice for people looking for relief from specific symptoms or to enhance their general well being. Our Tinctures have a quick onset time and higher bioavailability than edibles or gummies, and so are a better choice if you suffer from conditions such as anxiety. With the delicious Magic Mint flavor you are tingling your senses, while enhancing your health. What's not to love? Key benefits: - Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp - Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC) - Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability - 100% THC Free - Pharmaceutical grade - 3rd Party Laboratory Tested Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Stevia - Bottle Size: 1 fl. oz. (30 ml) - Servings per Container: 30 - 16.67 mg per serving
on June 9th, 2019
on May 25th, 2019
Excellent customer service on this brands part. Received my tincture so fast! Been using it for about two weeks and so far I have no complaints . Also love the mint flavor since I have struggled with the earthiness of some cbd oils in the past!
on May 14th, 2019
Been using this tincture for a couple weeks, after my sister told me about it. What can I say, I love it! It has greatly improved my overall well-being. I feel a lot less stressed throughout the day and it has improved my sleep quality as well. One of the best CBD products I have used!