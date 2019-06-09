 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. 500mg CBD Oil Tincture

500mg CBD Oil Tincture

by CBD 4U

Skip to Reviews
5.08
CBD 4U Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil Tincture
CBD 4U Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures 500mg CBD Oil Tincture

$59.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our CBD Tinctures are the all-rounder when it comes to CBD and are an awesome choice for people looking for relief from specific symptoms or to enhance their general well being. Our Tinctures have a quick onset time and higher bioavailability than edibles or gummies, and so are a better choice if you suffer from conditions such as anxiety. With the delicious Magic Mint flavor you are tingling your senses, while enhancing your health. What's not to love? Key benefits: - Crafted from organically grown cannabinoid-rich hemp - Broad spectrum CBD Oil with all included cannabinoids and terpenes found in the hemp plant (besides THC) - Nano-technology for maximum absorption and bioavailability - 100% THC Free - Pharmaceutical grade - 3rd Party Laboratory Tested Ingredients: THC-Free Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil, Grape Seed Oil, Hemp Seed Oil, Peppermint Oil, Stevia - Bottle Size: 1 fl. oz. (30 ml) - Servings per Container: 30 - 16.67 mg per serving

8 customer reviews

Show all
5.08

write a review

Sandra1990

Out of the multiple cbd products I’ve tried from other brands this is by far my favorite. Great overall mood when I’m taking this!

Jess157

Excellent customer service on this brands part. Received my tincture so fast! Been using it for about two weeks and so far I have no complaints . Also love the mint flavor since I have struggled with the earthiness of some cbd oils in the past!

Kpongo

Been using this tincture for a couple weeks, after my sister told me about it. What can I say, I love it! It has greatly improved my overall well-being. I feel a lot less stressed throughout the day and it has improved my sleep quality as well. One of the best CBD products I have used!

About this brand

CBD 4U Logo
At the base of all our products stands our organically grown Cannabinoid-Rich Hemp. The oil from our specially cultivated hemp strain has a high concentration of CBD and combined with the other synergistic compounds of our plants makes it the best CBD oil on the market. This valuable resource is then processed in our GMP certified facility, where we use a proprietary nano-technology, which gives our products a higher bioavailability than that of standard products, providing you with a far more potent product. After our oil is extracted, we use a patented process to remove all residual THC from our products, we end up with a 100% THC-free CBD product. Before we release our products to our customers, all of our products undergo rigorous testing to assure they are free from any kind of contamination and have accurate CBD levels.