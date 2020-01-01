About this product

Our feline friends steal the heart of those who understand them. We cat parents take special care as our kitties age. A few drops from our Feline Tincture and your cat can be revitalized at all stages of their lives and promote their long-term health and well-being! We use the best ingredients for our feline friends. After all, they depend on us! CBD American Shaman uses the highest quality Hemp Oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol). 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract. It is 100% Organic, Terpene Rich, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography. We use certified organic ingredients.