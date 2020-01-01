 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Feline CBD Hemp Oil Tincture - 300mg (30ml)

by CBD American Shaman

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Our feline friends steal the heart of those who understand them. We cat parents take special care as our kitties age. A few drops from our Feline Tincture and your cat can be revitalized at all stages of their lives and promote their long-term health and well-being! We use the best ingredients for our feline friends. After all, they depend on us! CBD American Shaman uses the highest quality Hemp Oil available containing high amounts of CBD (Cannabidiol). 100% Natural-Pure CO2 Extract. It is 100% Organic, Terpene Rich, Non GMO Hemp and has No Heavy Metals or Insecticides. Batch tested using Ultra Performance Convergence Chromatography. We use certified organic ingredients.

About this brand

CBD American Shaman is dedicated to bringing wellness to the world! We offer a wide variety of CBD products to fit your lifestyle. Our ultra-concentrated, terpene-rich hemp oil is derived from all natural, high-quality industrial hemp. The values that drive us are fair business practices, philanthropy, sustainability, and making the highest quality hemp oil available to those in need.