Remedy CBD Tincture-500mg
by Mary's Medicinals
1 piece
$150.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
$40.00MSRP
0.5 ounces
$34.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
35% off with coupon code: leafly Visit this link for the full terpene content: https://www.cbddelight.net/Craft-Blends/Aliens-on-Moonshine 500mg CBD Oil - $40 1,000mg CBD Oil - $60 1,500mg CBD Oil - $80 Every strength comes in a 1oz (30mL) tincture bottle. 99% Pure CBD Oil with craft terpene blends to maximize the entourage effect. All natural flavors and an MCT Oil base. 3rd party lab tested. Our most potent blend to ease the mind and body before bed. An experience comparable to weightlessly floating in space. Be extra cautious when handling the steering wheel of this spaceship. The g-force will make your eyelids feel heavy. This strain is known for producing a lucid, uplifting, and sober state of mind. Setting up the perfect environment to dismiss irritability. The tingling body sensation of high doses may result in a lack of desire for physical movement. It is recommended to take Aliens on Moonshine during the evening or nighttime to fully appreciate its carefree effects. High doses may easily become too intense for novice users. The anti-inflammatory properties of this blend make it a popular choice for physical wellness.
on December 14th, 2019
Vegged out soo hard with this blend. Straight up knocked me on my ass!
on December 8th, 2019
Helps with my sore muscles after a workout, extremely pleased with the results.
on September 5th, 2019
An incredibly well balanced and effective blend! The blueberry mango flavor pairs with the terpenes perfectly.
Aliens On Moonshine by Sin City Seeds is a potent CBD-rich phenotype of The Cali Connection’s Sour Alien crossed with White Moonshine. This indica-dominant strain emits a funky aroma that is a clashing of sour, sweet, and chemicals. The high CBD/THC ratio gives Aliens On Moonshine potent medicinal properties while remaining mostly functional. Its effects land firmly in the body and can assist with inflammation, irritability, and minor physical discomfort. The uplifting, clearheaded buzz and soothing physical effects make Aliens On Moonshine an excellent add-in or standalone strain for CBD lovers everywhere.