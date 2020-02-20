Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
on February 20th, 2020
My husband fiends over his CBD oil bottle whenever he's running out. He needs it to relax because he's always wound up and worried about his job.
on February 12th, 2020
I'd be drooling if this was ever in my sight because it's completely perfect. Every part of it, I don't have to shake the bottle before I take it. It stores well. The flavor is desirable. The box looks cute as heck. And it just makes me feel nice.
on February 10th, 2020
Truthfully, I was quite satisfied with the explosion I felt on my taste palette. Not bitter at all like most cbd oils.
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.