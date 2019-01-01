 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Freeze Dried Chicken Treats for Cats

by CBD Dog Health

$17.99MSRP

About this product

Our new All Natural Freeze-Dried Chicken Treats are PURRRFECT for cats, dogs, and all mammals. Made with only fresh, whole, single-source animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated for your pet. These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from free-range chicken from Midwestern farms. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state, and they contain no added synthetics or minerals – just pure, natural goodness. Nutritional benefits from freeze-dried raw foods: High in Protein Protein helps build strong muscles and reduces the risk of injury. More energy, more endurance. High in Natural Nutrients Vital nutrients are not destroyed and remain in a natural state for best nutrition. High Palatability & Digestibility Optimum nourishment through the whole digestive system leads to less food intake and smaller stools. Low Carbohydrates & Starches Carbohydrates are hard on a pet’s digestion and high doses are not needed in a carnivore’s diet. Complete & Balanced Diet A balanced ratio of protein, fat, bones, organs, and vitamins for optimum health. High Moisture Content when Rehydrated Hydration keeps kidneys and urinary tracts healthy. Carnivores have a low thirst drive and get most of their moisture from their prey. Essential Fatty Acids (Omega 3 & 6) Fatty acids keep pet’s skin and coat healthy. Natural Fat Content Fat is a natural energy booster. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. Ingredients: Chicken, CBD Hemp oil, Herring Oil, and Vitamin E. Each 1oz bag of CBD Oil Freeze Dried Chicken Treats contains approximately 50mg of full spectrum phytocannabinoids. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.

About this brand

We’re more than animal-lovers – we’re animal advocates. We believe in our products, and we believe that you won’t find higher quality CBD oil for dogs and cats, anywhere. As a CBD supplier founded on the principle that we would only produce pet products good enough to consume ourselves, we want to share our passion for pets by providing CBD products that are always excellent, always natural, and always made with the well-being of your pet in mind. CBD Dog Health makes all-natural tinctures, salves, and treats made with full-spectrum, non-GMO, pesticide-free CBD hemp oil. We use the CO2 extraction method for all of our products, which means that the CBD is not extracted using chemical solvents like alcohol or butane (lighter fluid). Our proprietary formulas are third-party lab tested for a full panel, which means we can prove what is in our products. Our products are made with a dog's and cat's specific needs in mind and treats the whole animal using holistic ingredients. Our formulas treat a variety of ailments, including anxiety, stress, allergies, cancer, tumors, skin issues, hotspots, and more. You have the best pet, and we want to help you give your dog the best life possible.