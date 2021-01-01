Our new All Natural Freeze-Dried Chicken Treats are PURRRFECT for cats, dogs, and all mammals. Made with only fresh, whole, single-source animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated for your pet. These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from free-range chicken from Midwestern farms. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state, and they contain no added synthetics or minerals – just pure, natural goodness.



Nutritional benefits from freeze-dried raw foods:



High in Protein

Protein helps build strong muscles and reduces the risk of injury. More energy, more endurance.

High in Natural Nutrients

Vital nutrients are not destroyed and remain in a natural state for best nutrition.

High Palatability & Digestibility

Optimum nourishment through the whole digestive system leads to less food intake and smaller stools.

Low Carbohydrates & Starches

Carbohydrates are hard on a pet’s digestion and high doses are not needed in a carnivore’s diet.

Complete & Balanced Diet

A balanced ratio of protein, fat, bones, organs, and vitamins for optimum health.

High Moisture Content when Rehydrated

Hydration keeps kidneys and urinary tracts healthy. Carnivores have a low thirst drive and get most of their moisture from their prey.

Essential Fatty Acids (Omega 3 & 6)

Fatty acids keep pet’s skin and coat healthy.

Natural Fat Content

Fat is a natural energy booster.

We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp that is grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers.



Ingredients: Chicken, CBD Hemp oil, Herring Oil, and Vitamin E.



Each 1oz bag of CBD Oil Freeze Dried Chicken Treats contains approximately 50mg of full spectrum phytocannabinoids.



Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.