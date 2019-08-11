 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CBD Freeze Dried Salmon Treats

by CBD Dog Health

4.84
$32.00MSRP

About this product

CBD DOG Health’s Natural Freeze-Dried Salmon Treats are a great healthy treat and meal topper for both cats and dogs. Made with only fresh, whole, single-sourced USDA animal protein, these new treats are carefully formulated with your furry friend’s health in mind. These all-natural treats are sourced, made, and packaged in the USA from wild-caught Alaskan salmon. We freeze dry these treats from the raw state and they contain no added synthetics or vitamins and minerals – just pure, natural goodness. CBD Dog Health pet products are created under the strictest standards. CBD DOG Treats are produced with only 100 percent food grade ingredients. We source our hemp CBD from non-GMO hemp plants grown without the use of herbicides, pesticides, or chemical fertilizers. These delicious treats are not only tasty but offer the benefits of hemp CBD in a healthy and holistic way. You can rest easy knowing that you’re providing your furry friend the best of the best. Each 3 oz bag contains approximately 150 mg of full spectrum cannabinoids. Contains full spectrum hemp oil with CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBDA.

4 customer reviews

4.84

jstraughan

My Doberman loves these treats! She'd eat the whole bag if I let her... They help keep her calm and give her a nice shiny coat!

from CBD Dog Healthon September 10th, 2018

We are so glad that she loves them!

AngelaArdolino

My dogs LOVE these and I love the Omega 3 & 6 and all natural salmon

from CBD Dog Healthon September 10th, 2018

The treats are such a great source of nutrition for all pets. We are so glad your dogs love them!

About this brand

CBD Dog Health Logo
We’re more than animal-lovers – we’re animal advocates. We believe in our products, and we believe that you won’t find higher quality CBD oil for dogs and cats, anywhere. As a CBD supplier founded on the principle that we would only produce pet products good enough to consume ourselves, we want to share our passion for pets by providing CBD products that are always excellent, always natural, and always made with the well-being of your pet in mind. CBD Dog Health makes all-natural tinctures, salves, and treats made with full-spectrum, non-GMO, pesticide-free CBD hemp oil. We use the CO2 extraction method for all of our products, which means that the CBD is not extracted using chemical solvents like alcohol or butane (lighter fluid). Our proprietary formulas are third-party lab tested for a full panel, which means we can prove what is in our products. Our products are made with a dog's and cat's specific needs in mind and treats the whole animal using holistic ingredients. Our formulas treat a variety of ailments, including anxiety, stress, allergies, cancer, tumors, skin issues, hotspots, and more. You have the best pet, and we want to help you give your dog the best life possible.