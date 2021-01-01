 Loading…

Hybrid

CBD Pre-Roll - Sangria

by Hemp General Store

CBD Pre-Roll - Sangria

About this product

FLAVOR: Smoothing out a rough day is the job of this sweet talker. Sangria will cover you in a pleasurable perfection with a special tap on the sweet tooth. APPEARANCE: This cultivar is all dazzled up in dark shades of green and red that glide smoothly into one another to create an attraction of dignity. AROMA: Flames that burn ablaze is nothing a good glass of rich red wine can't fix. Let this fragrance filter through your airways and lead you to freedom.

About this brand

Hemp General Store Logo
Cedar Valley Growers offers a variety of premium, home-grown hemp products that are created with ingenuity and passion to help leave the world in a better place. Our products are designed to provide a positive well-being that can be enjoyed with a peace of mind due to our transparency and quality seen from seed to sale.

About this strain

Sangria S1

Sangria S1 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sangria S1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

