CBD Pre-Roll - Sangria
by Hemp General StoreWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
FLAVOR: Smoothing out a rough day is the job of this sweet talker. Sangria will cover you in a pleasurable perfection with a special tap on the sweet tooth. APPEARANCE: This cultivar is all dazzled up in dark shades of green and red that glide smoothly into one another to create an attraction of dignity. AROMA: Flames that burn ablaze is nothing a good glass of rich red wine can't fix. Let this fragrance filter through your airways and lead you to freedom.
About this brand
Hemp General Store
About this strain
Sangria S1
Sangria S1 is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sangria S1 - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.