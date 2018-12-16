eazey_805
on December 16th, 2018
What are their prices????
Our signature Green Crack strain is our heaviest sativa that will be sure to uplift your day while leaving a refreshingly brisk taste after every inhale. Full strain effects: 100% Energy 75% Focus 20% Clam 0% Sleep Our oil is a clear distillate infused with the perfect cannabis terpene blend, ensuring the cleanest high with an even higher potency
on December 16th, 2018
on June 22nd, 2018
I’m OBSESSED with their oil!
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.