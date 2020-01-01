 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  5. Moon Cycle Capsules 250mg 10-pack

Moon Cycle Capsules 250mg 10-pack

by Ceres Garden

Monthly cramps and discomfort, no more. Ceres unique blend contains 150mg of CBD and 100mg of THC derived from pure CO2 extracted cannabis oil. Each strain in this formula has demonstrated efficacy in easing monthly menstrual pain. Formulated with Black Cohosh, White Willow Bark and Primrose, this harmonious blend of herbs helps to support the female body experiencing the symptoms of the monthly moon cycle such as cramping, headaches, muscle tension and mood instability.

Ceres branded products are grown and developed using the safest practices in the industry. Our gardens utilize cutting edge deep water culture technology that ensures the plants have a consistent source of organic nutrients in a medium free of pests, molds or bacteria. Ceres utilizes state of the art CO2 extraction equipment to produce the cleanest, safest and most desirable derivative products in the industry.