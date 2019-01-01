 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Chicken CBD/Hemp Extract 17mg for Dogs 30ml

by Charlotte's Web

About this product

Formerly known as Charlotte's Web PAWS, this whole-plant hemp extract features a full spectrum of hemp-derived cannabinoids. Now in a pump, our oil is a perfect addition to meals or a boost at snack time. And now with our unflavored and chicken-flavored options, any picky palate is sure to be pleased. Dogs, like humans, have an Endocannabinoid System to help them maintain overall wellness, and CBD - along with hemp’s many other naturally occurring compounds - can help support good health for your canine best friend.

About this brand

We are The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™. Our products are made with our full-spectrum hemp extract with naturally occurring CBD.