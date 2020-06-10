 Loading…

Indica

Cement Shoes Diamonds

Chemistry.

A cross between Wet Dreams, OG Kush, and Animal Cookies, Cement Shoes is guaranteed to have you stuck to the couch. Let happiness set in as you sink deeper and deeper into full body euphoria. THC: 82.25 % CANNABINOIDS: 95.8% GROWN BY: Croft Farms RELEASE DATE: 10/6/2020

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

Cement Shoes

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Cement Shoes is a strong indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with OGKB and Wet Dream. Much like the strain name suggests, Cement Shoes will make you feel like you're actually wearing shoes made of cement. Cement Shoes is an ideal strain for smoking at night or during times when you don't have to leave the house - and for good reason. Cement Shoes is known for providing a full-body high that is sure to send you into an extended stay on the nearest sofa. The flavor Cement Shoes is earthy and citrusy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its anti-inflammatory properties.

