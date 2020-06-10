GSC Budder 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
A cross between Wet Dreams, OG Kush, and Animal Cookies, Cement Shoes is guaranteed to have you stuck to the couch. Let happiness set in as you sink deeper and deeper into full body euphoria. THC: 82.25 % CANNABINOIDS: 95.8% GROWN BY: Croft Farms RELEASE DATE: 10/6/2020
Cement Shoes is a strong indica marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Cookies with OGKB and Wet Dream. Much like the strain name suggests, Cement Shoes will make you feel like you're actually wearing shoes made of cement. Cement Shoes is an ideal strain for smoking at night or during times when you don't have to leave the house - and for good reason. Cement Shoes is known for providing a full-body high that is sure to send you into an extended stay on the nearest sofa. The flavor Cement Shoes is earthy and citrusy. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its anti-inflammatory properties.
