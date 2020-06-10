 Loading…

Hybrid

Rainmaker Diamonds

by Chemistry.

Rainmaker Diamonds
Chemistry. Concentrates Solvent Rainmaker Diamonds

About this product

Today’s forecast? A deluge of sweet and skunky good vibes courtesy of Rainmaker. Wade into a mellow mood with this indica hybrid. THC: 84.9% CANNABINOIDS: 99.4% GROWN BY: Moon Made Farms RELEASE DATE: 10/6/2020

About this brand

Chemistry's single cultivar, full-spectrum cannabis products are made using small batches of whole flower lovingly grown under the sun by some of Northern California's best (and brightest) craft cultivators. Our premium cannabis products capture the nuance of each strain we source, from flavor to effect. Our eclectic team of insanely talented humans are united by a passion for the plant, a deep respect for the scientific method and a dedication to the subtle qualities of excellence. Oh, and a penchant for the playful. Chemistry stays true to the plant you know and love.

About this strain

Rainmaker

Rainmaker
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Rainmaker is a cross of Citral Skunk and Mandarin Sunset. It has a rich aroma of cheese, skunk, and citrus. Rainmaker’s tall plants produce massive yields of flower, so make sure your grow space can accommodate it.

 

