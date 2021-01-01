 Loading…

Indica

Shark Shock

by Choice Labs

Choice Labs Cannabis Flower Shark Shock

Shark Shock

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Shark Shock is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Skunk #1.  Shack Shock features a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects.  According to growers, the plant will grow into a densely compacted white buds with extreme aromas. Medical marijuana patients choose Shark Shock to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.

