Choice Labs
Shark Shock
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Shark Shock is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing White Widow with Skunk #1. Shack Shock features a fruity taste and carries intense stoney effects. According to growers, the plant will grow into a densely compacted white buds with extreme aromas. Medical marijuana patients choose Shark Shock to relieve symptoms associated with insomnia.
