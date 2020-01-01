 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Grapefruit Haze - Distillate Cartridge 0.5g

by City Trees

About this product

Sustain energy and focus with our new Grapefruit Haze custom strain profile. terpinolene, ocimene and pinene dominate the hazey citrus flavor.

About this strain

Grapefruit Haze

The famous Grapefruit strain and the Super Silver Haze come together for a very strong hybrid. A beautiful blend of fruity and spicy flavours with a very cerebral high.

About this brand

Founded in 2017 City Trees is a Southern Nevada based Cannabis cultivation, production and distribution company. Offering a wide variety of products with consistent results City Trees is one of the fastest growing wholesale companies in the industry. Now available in your favorite dispensaries you are never far from our products.