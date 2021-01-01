About this product

The Claybourne Power Pack - California’s First & Only. Inside each and every Claybourne Power Pack is an 1/8th of small buds, plus 1g jar of kief, and a kief shovel - all in one convenient rolling pouch. Enjoy the versatility of the Claybourne Power Pack: use the flower only, smoke a kief bowl, add a kief topper, or infuse pre-rolls. Make it yours. _____ Animal Face is a rare sativa-dominant marijuana strain made by crossing Face Off OG and Animal Mints. It takes the piney, gassy terpene profile and potent high from Face Off OG and pairs it with the cookie flavored smoothness of Animal Mints. Animal Face is known for giving a full mind and body-numbing high that lets you drift off into physical and mental bliss.