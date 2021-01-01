 Loading…

  Baked Berry (14g) - Private Stock

Baked Berry (14g) - Private Stock

by Claybourne Co.

Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Baked Berry (14g) - Private Stock
Claybourne Co. Cannabis Flower Baked Berry (14g) - Private Stock

Claybourne Private Stock - The Connoisseur's Choice. Your favorite Claybourne eighth is now available in the Private Stock Half Ounce. Hand-curated with high testing, premium indoor grown flower. All show, all go. _____ Baked Berry (Blueberry x Girl Scout Cookies) is a well balanced Indica-dominant hybrid. This strain has the cookie pie crust taste synonymous with GSC, and is complimented by a fruity-berry flavor. Baked Berry blends the flavors of its parent strains with a smooth smoke and a pleasant tart aftertaste. Baked Berry brings a relaxing euphoria that opens the mind up to introspective thought. Energy levels reportedly remain steady hours after ingestion, making this an excellent daytime choice for those who need to remain productive throughout the day. This strain has also received good reviews from medical users suffering from chronic pain and inflammation.

Claybourne Co. has paved it's road by offering unique flower products presented in a unique way. We believe that the individuality of each strain lies in the unique cannabinoid and terpene profile. We’re growing the next California cannabis brand for a new breed of cannabis consumers who want to know more about the cannabis they’re consuming and that starts with our transparency.

